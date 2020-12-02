Donald Trump omits coronavirus, mask wearing from White House Christmas invitations

It's holiday party season at the White House, as Donald Trump's last Christmas as President of the United States fast approaches.

Outgoing First Lady (and self-confessed yuletide hater) Melania Trump unveiled her "America the Beautiful" White House Christmas display earlier this week, and the invitations for the President's festive celebrations have been sent out.

And after a year of questioning the validity of Covid-19 and the threat it presents to the US – despite multiple members of the Trump administration contracting the virus earlier this year and it killing more than 270,000 people – Mr Trump has stayed true to form.

The "red and gold party invitations make no mention of the coronavirus, nor do they acknowledge the holiday message that public health officials have been trying to emphasise to Americans: Stay home", The New York Times reports.

First lady Melania Trump stands next to the 2020 official White House Christmas tree. Photo / AP

"The president and Mrs Trump request the pleasure of your company at a holiday reception to be held at the White House," the cursive text, under a presidential seal, reads.

Invitations to at least 20 White House parties have been sent out so far, The Times reports, with the first one set to take place next Monday – and while the invitations may not mention the virus that's infected close to 14 million Americans, the First Lady's chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, told the publication the White House will take a number of steps to ensure guests' safety.

Attendees will be strongly encouraged to wear masks when they're not eating, Ms Grisham said, and the guest lists are "smaller than usual". She added that a number of the measures set to be implemented weren't even in place at Mr Trump's large indoor party on election night.

The East Room of the White House is decorated during the 2020 Christmas preview. Photo / AP

"Guests will enjoy food individually plated by chefs at plexiglas-protected food stations," she said in a statement.

"All passed beverages will be covered. All service staff will wear masks and gloves to comply with food safety guidelines. Attending the parties will be a very personal choice.

"It is a long-standing tradition to visit and enjoy the cheer and iconic decor of the annual White House Christmas celebrations."

During this special time of the year, I am delighted to share “America the Beautiful” and pay tribute to the majesty of our great Nation. Together, we celebrate this land we are all proud to call home. #WHChristmas pic.twitter.com/fdZmB3rdXL — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 30, 2020

Meanwhile, America's top infectious disease expert said over the weekend that the nation is heading into a difficult period of the Covid-19 pandemic, adding that current restrictions and travel advisories remain necessary as December 25 approaches.

"What we expect, unfortunately, as we go for the next couple of weeks into December, is that we might see a surge superimposed on the surge we are already in," Dr Anthony Fauci told NBC's Meet the Press.

The Red Room of the White House is decorated during the 2020 Christmas preview. Photo / AP

"I don't want to frighten people, expect to say it is not too late to do something about this.

"I think we are going to have to make decisions as a nation, state, city and family that we are in a very difficult time, and we're going to have to do the kinds of restrictions of things we would have liked to have done, particularly in the holiday season, because we're entering into what's a really precarious situation."