Donald Trump 'now suffering psychotic episode after finally realising he lost election'

A former aide to US President Donald Trump has claimed he is "going through a psychotic episode" after finally realising he has lost the election to Joe Biden.

Ex-White House communications worker, Omarosa Manigault Newman told MSNBC she believes he's finally come to terms with defeat but remains so disconnected from reality with his exit fast looming.

She says he is going through a "psychotic episode" and is concerned by his health.

"I think Donald Trump is going through a psychotic episode.

"I think that he has come to terms with his loss, but his arrogance, his ego, will not allow him to accept that he is not going to be president come January."

She also claims Trump is now turning on his closest and most loyal employees and aides.

Newman says he's going to "blame everyone else for his loss except him" and she "feels bad" for those still working under him.

The ex-aide's first dealings with Trump was on the show The Apprentice, where she was a contestant.

Former Trump-aide Omarosa Manigault Newman claims President Donald Trump is a "racist, misogynist and bigot.". Photo / Getty Images

She says she believes he's trying to manipulate the election results like he often did on his former reality television show.

Newman criticised Trump for treating the presidency like The Apprentice.

"But this is not 'The Apprentice.' This is not a reality show. The American people need true leadership, not a reality TV host, which Donald Trump is reverting to."

After quitting Trump's administration in 2018, Newman has been one of the president's most vocal critics.

She has labelled him racist and claims First Lady Melania Trump will divorce him once his reign as leader is over.

President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States on January 20.