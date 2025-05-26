The US President warned that a total takeover of Ukraine would lead to the downfall of Russia. Photo / Getty Images

The US President warned that a total takeover of Ukraine would lead to the downfall of Russia. Photo / Getty Images

United States President Donald Trump called Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin “crazy” for his attacks on Ukrainian cities and warned that any attempt at a total takeover of Ukraine would “lead to the downfall of Russia”.

The comments were a rare rebuke to President Putin, and came after a record number of Russian drones killed at least 13 people across Ukraine, despite a prisoner exchange and a US push for a truce.

“I’ve always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

“I’ve always said that he wants ALL of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that’s proving to be right, but if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia!” he added.

Trump also criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a more frequent target of his ire, accusing him of “doing his country no favours by talking the way he does”.