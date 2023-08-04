Former US President Donald Trump arrives to board his plane after facing a judge on federal conspiracy charges that allege he conspired to subvert the 2020 election. Photo / AP

Former US President Donald Trump was irritated by a judge who called him “Mr Trump” instead of “President Trump” as he pleaded not guilty to attempting to overturn the 2020 election results.

He left the Washington DC courthouse in a “sour and dejected mood”, according to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.

She continued: “One thing that irked him particularly was during that hearing... when the magistrate judge referred to him as simply ‘Mr Trump’.

“That may not sound odd to anyone else, but he is still referred to by his former title ‘President Trump’ when he’s at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey or at Mar-a-Lago.”

Hours later, the former president gatecrashed a wedding at his Bedminster club, seemingly wearing the same suit from his court appearance but without the signature red tie. He waved to a cheering crowd and shook hands as they chanted “USA, USA”.

After being handed a microphone, he can be seen exchanging a few words with the bride before making an impromptu speech.

While many of his words were drowned out by the cheering spectators, the former president can be heard saying: “I heard so much about this couple… The bride is totally beautiful.”

It comes after Trump appeared in a Washington DC court charged with four criminal counts, including conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Speaking after his 30-minute arraignment, the former president said: “This is a very sad day for America.

“This is the persecution of the person that is leading by very, very substantial numbers in the Republican primary and leading [Joe] Biden by a lot.”

He appeared in better spirits at the wedding on his Bedminster golf club, laughing and grinning as the crowd gave him a rapturous reception.

Trump has made a habit of turning up uninvited to weddings at his estates, both during and after his presidency.

Addressing wedding-goers at his Mar-a-Lago resort in March 2021, he took aim at President Joe Biden’s foreign policy, claimed the Mexican border was “the worst anyone’s ever seen it” and complained about his election loss, before finally paying tribute to the “beautiful couple”.