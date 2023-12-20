Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Donald Trump ineligible for ballot, Colorado Supreme Court rules

New York Times
By Maggie Astor
7 mins to read
Former President Donald Trump at a rally last week. His political opponents have sought to keep him off the 2024 presidential ballot by citing the 14th Amendment. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

Former President Donald Trump at a rally last week. His political opponents have sought to keep him off the 2024 presidential ballot by citing the 14th Amendment. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

Colorado’s top court ruled today that former President Donald Trump is disqualified from holding office again because he engaged in insurrection with his actions leading up to the January 6 storming of the Capitol, an

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.