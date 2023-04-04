Watch Live: Former President Trump speaks from Mar-a-Lago after pleading not guilty to 34 criminal charges in New York. Video / AP

Former US president Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records to hide affairs with a former porn star, a Playboy model and to kill a story about an alleged secret love child.

Trump attended a Manhattan court on Tuesday afternoon, local time, where he was booked and arraigned, having been indicted by a grand jury in New York last week.

“Heading to Lower Manhattan, the courthouse. Seems so SURREAL – WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America,” he posted on social media en route to the courthouse

Trump is currently a candidate to regain the presidency in 2024.

In the indictment, unsealed by a judge, prosecutors accuse Trump of “repeatedly and fraudulently” falsifying records to “conceal criminal conduct that hid damaging information from the voting public” before the 2016 presidential election.

“From August 2015 to December 2017, the defendant orchestrated a scheme with others to influence the 2016 presidential election by identifying and purchasing negative information about him to suppress its publication and benefit the defendant’s electoral prospects,” the indictment reads.

“In order to execute the unlawful scheme, the participants violated election laws and made and caused false entries in the business records of various entities in New York.”

Former President Donald Trump is escorted to a courtroom, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump is set to appear in a New York City courtroom on charges related to falsifying business records in a hush money investigation, the first president ever to be charged with a crime. Photo / AP

The next in-person hearing in the case is reportedly scheduled for December, with a trial set to start in January of 2024 at the earliest. The 2024 presidential election, in which Trump is a candidate, will happen in November of that year.

Speaking outside court after Trump’s arraignment on Tuesday, one of his lawyers, Todd Blanche, accused District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, of turning a “political issue” into a “political prosecution”. He said the former president was “upset” and “frustrated”.

“It’s not a good day,” said Blanche.

“I don’t expect this to happen in this country. You don’t expect this to happen to somebody who was the president of the United States.”

Blanche promised Trump’s legal team would “fight hard” against the charges.

All 34 counts against Trump allege that he falsified business records in the first degree. They concern alleged hush money payments, mostly to the adult film actress Stormy Daniels, with whom Trump allegedly had an affair while married to his wife, Melania Trump.

Trump says he never did anything illegal, and insists no affair took place.

Donald Trump's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen. Photo / AP

The indictment alleges Michael Cohen, then Trump’s personal lawyer, made payments totalling US$130,000 payment to Daniels through a shell corporation. Prosecutors claim Trump, having won the election, then reimbursed Cohen through a series of monthly cheques, disguising the money as “payment for legal services rendered”.

They allege these payments were “false New York business records”, because there was “no retainer agreement” with Cohen and he was “not being paid for legal services”.

Daniels is not the only woman involved. The indictment mentions Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model, who also claims she had an affair with Trump. It is alleged that the National Enquirer, a media company friendly towards Trump, paid McDougal on his behalf “in exchange for her agreement not to speak out”.

In addition, the Enquirer’s parent company allegedly paid US$30,000 to a doorman who was “trying to sell information that the defendant had allegedly fathered a child out of wedlock”.

“Under New York State law, it is a felony to falsify business records with intent to defraud and intent to conceal another crime. That is exactly what this case is about,” Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg told reporters after the arraignment on Tuesday.

“Thirty-four false statements made to cover up other crimes. These are felony crimes in New York. No matter who you are, we cannot and will not normalise serious criminal conduct.”

Trump flashed a defiant fist pump as he left his residence shortly after 1pm, local time, to go to court. A short time later he arrived at Bragg’s office.

The former president was not handcuffed, but he was booked and authorities recorded his fingerprints.

He is expected to give a speech from Mar-a-Lago after 8pm, local time.

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Photo / AP

Trump is the first former president of the United States to face criminal charges, and as such, unique security arrangements were made for his appearance. Most other activity in the Manhattan court, including all trials, was suspended to accommodate his presence.

There were scenes of chaos near the courthouse early on Tuesday, with a shouting match between Trump’s supporters and opponents turning physical.

Right-wing Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a fervent supporter for Trump, made a short appearance. Her speech was largely drowned out by protesters.

“President Trump is joining some of the most incredible people in history, being arrested today,” she subsequently said in a TV interview.

“Nelson Mandela was arrested, served time in prison. Jesus! Jesus was arrested, and murdered by the Roman government. There have been many people throughout history who have been arrested an persecuted by radical, corrupt governments. It’s beginning today in New York City. And I can’t believe it’s happening, but I’ll always support him, he’s done nothing wrong.”

A Democratic Congressman, Jamaal Bowman, was also in the crowd and criticised Greene for showing up.

“She should not be here,” Bowman told Semafor.

“She should not be pushing rhetoric that is harmful and dangerous.”

When word got around that Trump was on his way, things got more fractious. Some in the pro and anti-Trump camps intermingled as the helicopters buzzed overhead, and were yelling at one another, usually ending with a few expletives.

One Trump supporter said to a veteran who was anti-Trump: “Thank you for your service. F**k you.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene is an ardent Trump supporter. Photo / AP

Trump’s legal team argued against allowing live TV and radio coverage of his arraignment, saying it would “exacerbate” the “circus-like atmosphere” around the case.

Judge Juan Merchan decided to allow five photographers to be in the courtroom before the arraignment. Television cameras were limited to the hallways of the courthouse.

The courthouse was being secured by the Secret Service, which is still responsible for Trump’s protection, and the New York Police Department.

The former president himself posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, on Tuesday morning, arguing for a change in venue.

“VERY UNFAIR VENUE, WITH SOME AREAS THAT VOTED 1 PER CENT REPUBLICAN. THIS CASE SHOULD BE MOVED TO NEARBY STATEN ISLAND – WOULD BE A VERY FAIR AND SECURE LOCATION FOR THE TRIAL,” Trump wrote in all caps.

“ADDITIONALLY, THE HIGHLY PARTISAN JUDGE AND HIS FAMILY ARE WELL KNOWN TRUMP HATERS.”

In recent weeks, Trump has repeatedly attacked Bragg and accused him of political bias. He’s also lashed out at Judge Merchan, who will oversee the case, as previously mentioned.

Bragg responded to Republican assertions that his investigation was a politically motivated “witch hunt” in a letter to members of Congress.

“Like any other defendant, M. Trump is entitled to challenge these charges in court and avail himself of all processes and protections that New York’s robust criminal procedure affords,” he wrote.

“What neither Mr Trump nor Congress may do is interfere with the ordinary course of proceedings in New York State.”

Writing to staff in his own office, Bragg said prosecutors would not be “intimidated”.

The New York indictment is one of several legal headaches for Trump, who is also being investigated by the Justice Department over his role in the January 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol Building in Washington DC, and over his handling of classified government documents after leaving office.

In addition, he is being investigated by the District-Attorney’s office in Fulton County, Georgia, over his actions in the wake of the 2020 election. Trump pressured election officials to declare him the state’s winner, despite his defeat to Joe Biden there.



