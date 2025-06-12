When the presidential couple appeared on Wednesday evening (today NZ time) on the central balcony, emblazoned with a presidential seal, booing audience members appeared to struggle to make themselves heard over cheers and chants of “USA! USA!”

‘Dictatorial’ behaviour

Trump, who was joined by Vice-President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance at the premiere, has recently sent in troops to deal with protests against immigration raids in Los Angeles.

“We’re going to have a safe country... Remember, if I wasn’t there... Los Angeles would have been burning to the ground,” Trump insisted to reporters.

California officials accuse him of “dictatorial” behaviour and of manufacturing a confrontation by deploying thousands of National Guard troops and US Marines.

“I think the irony is probably lost on him,” Peter Loge, director of George Washington University’s School of Media, told AFP.

California’s Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, who has harshly criticised Trump’s actions in his state, reacted on X to news Trump was attending the musical with the plea: “Someone explain the plot to him.”

The social injustice portrayed in Victor Hugo’s 1862 novel – coupled with songs such as Do You Hear the People Sing? and I Dreamed a Dream – has long resonated with audiences around the world.

Billionaire Trump, who had announced his decision to attend Les Miserables before the Los Angeles protests erupted, says he too has long been a fan.

‘Love the songs’

The real estate tycoon has played songs from the show at his rallies and political events. “I love the songs, I love the play,” Trump told Fox News Digital last week.

Asked which of the play’s characters he most identified with, however, Trump punted to his wife.

“That’s a tough one... you better answer that one, honey,” Trump replied.

His attendance is yet another show of strength after installing himself as chairman of the centre and replacing the entire board with loyalists in February.

Loge said Trump’s presence there was part of a broader effort at image-making by the reality TV star-turned-President.

“Les Mis is a great spectacle. And it sounds smart. It’s not just a show, it sounds like it stands for something,” he said.

Trump’s takeover of the John F. Kennedy Centre faced opposition in some quarters. A historically bipartisan-supported institution, it has never been led by a US president before.

Hit show Hamilton cancelled its run there in response.

Trump countered by saying he had “never liked” the rap musical, which is about the birth of the United States and its first treasury secretary.

Several key figures at the Kennedy Centre – including TV producer Shonda Rhimes who created Grey’s Anatomy and musician Ben Folds – resigned from their leadership positions.

And the Vances – Usha Vance is one of the new board members – were booed by the Kennedy Centre audience at a performance of the National Symphony Orchestra in March.

Trump’s takeover of the Kennedy Centre comes amid a broader assault on what he deems “woke” programming at cultural institutions, including the famed Smithsonian museums, as well as universities.

- Agence France-Presse