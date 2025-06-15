US President Donald Trump (left) salutes, standing next to US First Lady Melania Trump during the Army 250th Anniversary Parade in Washington, DC. Photo / AFP
US President Donald Trump revelled in a long dreamt-of military parade on his 79th birthday, as demonstrators across the country branded him a dictator in the biggest protests since his return to power.
Trump stood and saluted as tanks rumbled past, aircraft roared overhead and nearly 7000 troops marched throughWashington in the largest such parade in the United States in decades.
Chants of “USA! USA!” erupted as the Republican took to a giant stage in front of the White House for the parade which officially marked the 250th birthday of the US Army, but also happened to fall on Trump’s own.
Trump was quick to condemn the attacks outside Minneapolis in which former state Speaker Melissa Hortman died along with her husband Mark Hortman, while another state lawmaker and his wife were hospitalised with gunshot wounds.
‘Big day’
Military parades are a more common sight in capitals like Moscow and Pyongyang than Washington, but Trump has openly expressed his wishes for one since his first term.