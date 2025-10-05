Illinois State Police stand guard while monitoring protesters gathering near an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Broadview, Illinois on October 4, 2025. US President Donald Trump, who campaigned on a pledge to deport large numbers of migrants, has encouraged authorities to be more aggressive as he seeks to hit his widely reported target of one million deportations annually. Photo / Octavio Jones, AFP

US President Donald Trump authorised deployment of troops to Chicago after a federal agent shot an allegedly armed motorist, while a judge blocked the Republican leader’s attempt to send the military into Portland, another Democratic-run city.

The escalating crisis across the country pits Trump’s increasingly militarised anti-crime and migration crackdown against opposition Democrats who accuse him of an authoritarian power grab.

“President Trump has authorised 300 national guardsmen to protect federal officers and assets” in Chicago, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said in a statement, after weeks of threatening to send troops to the Midwestern city over the wishes of local leaders.

“President Trump will not turn a blind eye to the lawlessness plaguing American cities,” Jackson said.

Portland and Chicago are the latest flashpoints in the Trump administration’s rollout of raids, following the deployment of troops to Los Angeles and Washington.