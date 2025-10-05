Advertisement
Donald Trump authorises sending 300 National Guard troops to Chicago after federal agent shooting as judge blocks Portland deployment

AFP
3 mins to read

Illinois State Police stand guard while monitoring protesters gathering near an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Broadview, Illinois on October 4, 2025. US President Donald Trump, who campaigned on a pledge to deport large numbers of migrants, has encouraged authorities to be more aggressive as he seeks to hit his widely reported target of one million deportations annually. Photo / Octavio Jones, AFP

US President Donald Trump authorised deployment of troops to Chicago after a federal agent shot an allegedly armed motorist, while a judge blocked the Republican leader’s attempt to send the military into Portland, another Democratic-run city.

The escalating crisis across the country pits Trump’s increasingly militarised anti-crime and migration crackdown

