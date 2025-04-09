Rescue workers were pressing on with the search effort which, more than 24 hours after the roof caved in, began to be limited more to recovering bodies.
Renowned Dominican merengue singer Perez, who was on stage at the popular Jet Set nightclub when the roof collapsed shortly after midnight on Tuesday (local time), was one of those killed, according to his manager.
“We are waiting for the children to reach an agreement for the funeral,” Perez’s manager Enrique Paulino told AFP.
About 370 rescue personnel combed mounds of fallen bricks, steel bars and tin sheets for survivors.
Also among the dead was 51-year-old retired Major League Baseball pitcher Octavio Dotel, who won a World Series in 2011 with the St Louis Cardinals.
He was rescued alive but died of his injuries while being taken to hospital, local media reported.
A black-and-white photo of the player and images of the Dominican flag were projected on to the scoreboard at Citi Field in New York before Tuesday’s game between the New York Mets and the Miami Marlins.