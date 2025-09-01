The new mum looked effortlessly chic in the shot, wearing sunglasses as she cradled little Dove.

Another picture, shared on her Stories, showed a close-up of her sleeping baby girl on her chest, with the baby’s arms reaching towards her mum’s necklace that said ‘mama’.

The ex-reality star gifted herself the necklace from Australian brand, raffinée the label, which also has other influencer fans like Kayla Boyd, Sophie Tieman, and Maddison Sullivan Thorpe.

Calarco shared this intimate snap, of her daughter reaching for her ‘mama’ necklace. Photo / Instagram, DomCalarco

A third image shows her baby girl resting in her cot during a Channel 9 news bulletin.

In another photo, Calarco tucked into some pastries from B85 Artisan Bakery in Camden, Sydney, saying they were her “first request post birth”.

The new mum tucked into some pastries right after her birth. Photo / Instagram, DomCalarco

She said they were her ‘first request’ after giving birth. Photo / Instagram, DomCalarco

Many of Calarco’s celebrity friends left their well-wishes in the comments.

“Oh this is the most wonderful news! Welcome to the world, darling Dove. So much love to you all,” said Jessica Rowe.

“Absolutely magnificent. Well done, love,” wrote Julia Morris.

“Hello, baby,” Ruby Tuesday Matthews replied.

Notably absent from the congratulatory messages was her ex-friend and fellow MAFS co-star, Ella Ding, who is also expecting her first child.

Her friends all rushed to the comments to share their congrats, except ex-bestie Ella Ding. Photo / Instagram, DomCalarco

Calarco announced she was pregnant in March and later confirmed she would be raising her child alone.

The former reality TV star broke up with her boyfriend, Jarod Bogunovich, and soon removed all traces of the Bondi “skater beau” from her social media.

“I am incredibly excited about this next chapter in my life and feel truly empowered by my decision to step into motherhood on my own terms,” she said on Instagram at the time.

“This journey is one that I embrace wholeheartedly, with all its highs and lows, and I am beyond proud to be stepping into this role with strength, love and a deep sense of purpose.”

Calarco added that she was “grateful to have the support of the father in a co-parenting capacity” and also recognised that there are many who “embark on parenthood alone” for a variety of reasons.

“There is so much power in making the best decision for yourself and your child,” she said.

She debuted her relationship with Bogunovich in September last year after initially meeting on Bumble in 2021 and properly connecting in 2024.

Calarco confirmed her split with Jarod Bogunovich just days after announcing she was pregnant in March. Photo / Instagram, Domenica Calarco

During her pregnancy, Calarco has been open about dealing with various health issues.

She told her fans in a Q&A on Instagram that she had to make two trips to hospital because of thyroiditis, an inflammation of the thyroid.

“Ended up in hospital twice over my first trimester for fluids and to monitor bub when my thyroiditis was at its peak!’ she wrote.

“I lost six kilos and feel like a shell of myself right now. Trying to put on weight and eat as much as I can while I still don’t really have an appetite. It’s a journey,” she added.

Sign up to Herald Premium Editor’s Picks, delivered straight to your inbox every Friday. Editor-in-Chief Murray Kirkness picks the week’s best features, interviews and investigations. Sign up for Herald Premium here.