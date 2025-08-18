Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

DOJ to begin sharing Epstein files with Congress on Friday, House member says

By Jeremy Roebuck
Washington Post·
2 mins to read

Records related to the investigation of Jeffrey Epstein are due to be released by the end of the week. Photo / Getty Images

Records related to the investigation of Jeffrey Epstein are due to be released by the end of the week. Photo / Getty Images

The chairman of a key House committee says the Justice Department told him it would begin sharing records related to the investigation of deceased sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein by the end of the week.

Representative James Comer (R-Kentucky) said in a statement that the department “will begin

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save