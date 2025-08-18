Records related to the investigation of Jeffrey Epstein are due to be released by the end of the week. Photo / Getty Images

DOJ to begin sharing Epstein files with Congress on Friday, House member says

Records related to the investigation of Jeffrey Epstein are due to be released by the end of the week. Photo / Getty Images

The chairman of a key House committee says the Justice Department told him it would begin sharing records related to the investigation of deceased sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein by the end of the week.

Representative James Comer (R-Kentucky) said in a statement that the department “will begin to provide Epstein-related records” that a House Oversight subcommittee subpoenaed on Friday.

“There are many records in DOJ’s custody, and it will take the Department time to produce all the records and ensure the identification of victims and any child sexual abuse material are redacted,” Comer said.

“I appreciate the Trump Administration’s commitment to transparency and efforts to provide the American people with information about this matter.”

A spokesperson for the department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.