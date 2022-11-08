Authorities found the body after receiving reports of the dog carrying an arm. Photo / WJTV

US police found a decapitated body after receiving reports of a dog carrying a severed human arm, authorities said Monday.

The body was discovered Saturday in Jackson, Mississippi, in an abandoned house in the woods, Jackson Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said in a news release. The body’s arm was recovered on a street near the abandoned house but the head was not found with the body, Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart told WAPT-TV.

Video purporting to show the dog carrying the remains has been circulating on social media.

Grisham-Stewart told WJTV on Tuesday that they had found the head and identified the victim as 54-year-old Scott Allen Tyler.

“That is a very graphic and brutal picture. The mutilation of a body, my reaction is one of disgust, is one of concern,” said Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba at a Monday news conference. “It’s not something you grow accustomed to. it’s never something you want to grow accustomed to.”

Hearn told the news station that this case is Jackson’s 117th homicide of the year.