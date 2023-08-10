Bella, Westland Fire and Rescue's arson dog. Photo / Westland Fire & Rescue

A US fire crew’s dog riding on a golf cart has run over a 4-year-old girl after accidentally jumping on to the pedal, moving the cart forward and hitting the young victim.

Arson dog Bella jumped down from the seat of a golf cart and landed on the accelerator pedal, sending the cart toward people attending a Friday night festival in Michigan last week.

Firefighters attempted to gain control of the golf cart to steer it away from a group of people, but before stopping the vehicle, it struck a 4-year-old and ran over her leg, the Westland Fire & Rescue department said.

Paramedics attended to the child but found no visible injuries.

Her mother refused further treatment and an emergency room visit, according to the news release.

Ten minutes after the accident, the 4-year-old girl resumed eating her popcorn and jumping in a bouncy castle, the news release said.

According to a study conducted by the American Academy of Pediatrics, more than 6500 children across the US are injured by golf carts each year.

Bella will be returning to the cart “with extra precautions in place”.