Doctors detail cases of Gazans shot while seeking food, saying victims hit in head, chest, back

By Louisa Loveluck, Claire Parker
Washington Post·
8 mins to read

Palestinians wait to receive hot meals with their pots and pans in Deir Al Balah, Gaza. Photo / Anadolu via Getty Images

As Gazans face widespread starvation, doctors in the enclave say they have been treating victims of mass shootings almost daily after crowds of Palestinians seeking food are fired on.

Witnesses say Israeli troops have frequently shot at people who pass near military positions while approaching aid sites or who

