Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Dissent over Gaza bubbles inside Amazon, Microsoft and Google, leading to workers being fired

Caroline O'Donovan
Washington Post·
8 mins to read

Smoke billows after an Israeli strike on Al-Nassr Street in Gaza City on September 12. Photo / Omar Al-Qattaa, AFP

Smoke billows after an Israeli strike on Al-Nassr Street in Gaza City on September 12. Photo / Omar Al-Qattaa, AFP

After months of mounting frustration over the war in Gaza and his employer’s dealings in Israel, Amazon software engineer Ahmed Shahrour said he reached a breaking point last week.

He posted a letter last Tuesday NZT in dozens of internal Amazon messaging channels demanding his employer terminate its contracts

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save