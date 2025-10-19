Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Disgraced French ex-president insists he is ‘not afraid of prison’ and will write book behind bars

Vivian Song
Daily Telegraph UK·
4 mins to read

Nicolas Sarkozy will serve five years in solitary confinement for illegal campaign funding. Photo / Getty Images

Nicolas Sarkozy will serve five years in solitary confinement for illegal campaign funding. Photo / Getty Images

Nicolas Sarkozy will be held in solitary confinement and use his time behind bars to write a book, he has revealed.

The former French president was found guilty last month of conspiring to finance his 2007 presidential campaign with funds from Muammar Gaddafi, the late Libyan dictator.

He was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save