Daryl Maguire was found to have given misleading evidence at the Independent Commission Against Corruption (Icac). Photo / Dylan Robinson
Disgraced ex-MP Daryl Maguire has been jailed after he was found guilty of giving misleading evidence to an anti-corruption inquiry in Australia.
Maguire, 66, appeared in the Sydney Central District Court on Wednesday, dressed neatly in a suit and tie, after he was found guilty by a magistrate in Juneof one count of giving false or misleading evidence at a public inquiry.
The former Wagga Wagga MP had pleaded not guilty to the charge, which related to his evidence before the Independent Commission Against Corruption (Icac) in July 2018.
On Wednesday, Magistrate Clare Farnan sentenced him to a 10-month jail term.
He was soon put in handcuffs and taken into custody.