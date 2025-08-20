Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

‘Discrimination’: Neo-Nazi leverages gender law to serve time in women’s prison

By James Rothwell
Daily Telegraph UK·
3 mins to read

Sven Liebich, a German neo-Nazi, will serve an 18-month sentence in a women’s prison after changing his gender under new reforms. Photo / Getty Images

Sven Liebich, a German neo-Nazi, will serve an 18-month sentence in a women’s prison after changing his gender under new reforms. Photo / Getty Images

A German neo-Nazi will be allowed to start serving an 18-month sentence in a women’s prison after he used a new government policy to register a change in gender.

Sven Liebich, who has been photographed at far-right rallies wearing a Nazi-style uniform, will be sent to the Chemnitz women’s prison

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save