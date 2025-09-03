Advertisement
Digital ID cards for all could be a major part of UK’s approach to illegal immigration

By Charles Hymas
Daily Telegraph UK·
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Photo / Getty Images

All British citizens could be issued with digital ID cards under plans being considered by Prime Minister Keir Starmer to tackle illegal immigration.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said that ID cards could combat illegal migrants working in the black economy, amid a public

