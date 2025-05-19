Cassie Ventura’s former best friend Kerry Morgan testified that Sean Combs tried to smash a door with a hammer and choked her.
Singer Dawn Richard alleged Combs frequently beat Cassie Ventura and threatened witnesses with violence.
Combs, facing charges including sex trafficking and racketeering, has pleaded not guilty.
The woman who was once the best friend of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ accuser Cassie Ventura has told a court she was “terrified” after the music star allegedly tried to use a hammer to smash down the front door of an apartment she was staying in.
Kerry Morgan has also testified that Combs choked her so hard he left finger marks on her neck and that she hasn’t spoken to Ventura since the incident.
Singer Dawn Richard, who was in a band with Combs between 2009 and 2011, said she “frequently” saw Ventura being beaten and alleged she was threatened by Combs in a manner which made her think “we could die” if she crossed the star.
But in a combative cross-examination, Combs’ lawyers accused Richard of embellishing her testimony and that she had “four recollections” of one alleged incidence of violence.
While another famous celebrity has been dragged into the trial, with Usher’s name heard in the witness box.
Combs’ trial recommenced on Monday (local time). He is charged with transportation to engage in prostitution, sex trafficking and racketeering. He could face life in jail for just the racketeering charge. Combs has pleaded not guilty.
Also on Monday, one of Combs’ personal assistants said the star liked Ventura because she was young and “mouldable”. But he added that, despite her 11-year relationship with Combs, she wasn’t even his primary girlfriend.
David James was described by Ventura as a “trusted assistant” of Combs.
“I’ve got her right where I want her, she’s young,” James paraphrased Combs as saying of Ventura.
“He said she was very mouldable,” he added.
James testified that the late model and actress Kim Porter, the mother of three of his children, was Combs’ “main girlfriend”. She died in 2018, a decade into Combs’ and Ventura’s relationship.
The assistant listed Ventura alongside “Sarah” and Tara” as second rung relationships.
Combs’ threats: ‘We could die’
Richard testified that while part of the band Dirty-Diddy Money, with Combs, she recorded music at Combs’ Los Angeles home. On one occasion she said she saw Combs assault Ventura because of a disagreement over eggs. She also said Combs attempted to hit his partner with the frying pan the eggs had been cooking in.
The next day, she said, Combs invited her back to his house, told her no one was harmed in the incident and that “people go missing” if they talk.
The defence asked what her “understanding” was of “people go missing”.
“We could die – that was our understanding,” said Richard.
But despite the alleged violence, Richard remained with Combs’ band.
She alleged that Combs told her “Stay the f*** out of my relationship. You’re here to work, you mother f***ers”.
“I made the decision it would be best for my safety [to not intervene] as [Cassie] wasn’t really ready to do anything.”
Combs’ lawyer slams testimony of singer
But Combs’ lawyer, Nicole Westmoreland, cast doubt on Richard.
She said the singer had changed what she remembered about the 2009 kitchen incident several times. This included the frying pan hitting Ventura, not hitting Ventura, hitting a wall or Combs throwing the eggs.
“It’s been hard for you to keep the story the same in the egg incident,” said Westmoreland.
“I told it to the best of my recollection,” said Richard.
“To the best of your recollection you have four different recollections,” the lawyer replied.
Westmoreland also said that the crucial alleged threat from Combs that “people go missing” was itself missing from Richard’s earlier statements to prosecutors.
“That missing quote was missing three times,” the lawyer said.
Usher dragged into testimony
Richard also mentioned an incident in a restaurant when she was in Combs’ band where he allegedly punched Ventura in the stomach.
When questioned by the prosecution, Richard said various members of Combs’ staff were also at the dinner.
But under cross-examination from Combs’ lawyers, Richard said superstar singer Usher was also at the dinner.
The defence questioned why Richard would leave out such a prominent person from the list of guests at the dinner where she alleged an assault occurred. But Richard said she was specifically asked what “staff” were at the dinner, not anyone else.