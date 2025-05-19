While another famous celebrity has been dragged into the trial, with Usher’s name heard in the witness box.

Combs’ trial recommenced on Monday (local time). He is charged with transportation to engage in prostitution, sex trafficking and racketeering. He could face life in jail for just the racketeering charge. Combs has pleaded not guilty.

Sean "Diddy" Combs is charged with transportation to engage in prostitution, sex trafficking and racketeering. Photo / Getty Images

Also on Monday, one of Combs’ personal assistants said the star liked Ventura because she was young and “mouldable”. But he added that, despite her 11-year relationship with Combs, she wasn’t even his primary girlfriend.

David James was described by Ventura as a “trusted assistant” of Combs.

“I’ve got her right where I want her, she’s young,” James paraphrased Combs as saying of Ventura.

“He said she was very mouldable,” he added.

James testified that the late model and actress Kim Porter, the mother of three of his children, was Combs’ “main girlfriend”. She died in 2018, a decade into Combs’ and Ventura’s relationship.

The assistant listed Ventura alongside “Sarah” and Tara” as second rung relationships.

Combs’ threats: ‘We could die’

Richard testified that while part of the band Dirty-Diddy Money, with Combs, she recorded music at Combs’ Los Angeles home. On one occasion she said she saw Combs assault Ventura because of a disagreement over eggs. She also said Combs attempted to hit his partner with the frying pan the eggs had been cooking in.

Cassie Ventura's one-time best friend Kerry Morgan has testified the singer lost her "confidence" and "sparkle" while with Sean 'Diddy' Combs. Photo / Instagram

The next day, she said, Combs invited her back to his house, told her no one was harmed in the incident and that “people go missing” if they talk.

The defence asked what her “understanding” was of “people go missing”.

“We could die – that was our understanding,” said Richard.

But despite the alleged violence, Richard remained with Combs’ band.

She alleged that Combs told her “Stay the f*** out of my relationship. You’re here to work, you mother f***ers”.

“I made the decision it would be best for my safety [to not intervene] as [Cassie] wasn’t really ready to do anything.”

Combs’ lawyer slams testimony of singer

But Combs’ lawyer, Nicole Westmoreland, cast doubt on Richard.

She said the singer had changed what she remembered about the 2009 kitchen incident several times. This included the frying pan hitting Ventura, not hitting Ventura, hitting a wall or Combs throwing the eggs.

“It’s been hard for you to keep the story the same in the egg incident,” said Westmoreland.

“I told it to the best of my recollection,” said Richard.

“To the best of your recollection you have four different recollections,” the lawyer replied.

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Dawn Richard perform onstage during the 2010 BET Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Westmoreland also said that the crucial alleged threat from Combs that “people go missing” was itself missing from Richard’s earlier statements to prosecutors.

“That missing quote was missing three times,” the lawyer said.

Usher dragged into testimony

Richard also mentioned an incident in a restaurant when she was in Combs’ band where he allegedly punched Ventura in the stomach.

When questioned by the prosecution, Richard said various members of Combs’ staff were also at the dinner.

But under cross-examination from Combs’ lawyers, Richard said superstar singer Usher was also at the dinner.

The defence questioned why Richard would leave out such a prominent person from the list of guests at the dinner where she alleged an assault occurred. But Richard said she was specifically asked what “staff” were at the dinner, not anyone else.

‘Moved on from these people and their problems’ - former best friend

Ventura’s one-time best friend also took the stand in the Manhattan courtroom.

She told the court she did not want to testify.

“I have moved on from these people and their problems,” said Kerry Morgan, 39.

She met Ventura, who was 15 at the time, when she was 16. The pair modelled together in New York.

They stayed friends until 2018, giving Morgan a front-row seat to Combs’ and Ventura’s relationship.

“Cassie was fun, hard working and very confident,” Morgan said of her friend. But her relationship with Combs – including various alleged beatings she witnessed – changed Ventura.

“She lost her confidence and her sparkle. It wasn’t the same Cassie”.

Morgan claimed she witnessed two vicious beatings of Ventura – where the pair both hid over fears for their safety – and numerous incidents of “slapping” and “pushing”.

In Jamaica, Morgan said Combs dragged Ventura by her hair from a bedroom into an outdoor area where she hit her head so badly she blacked out.

Combs’ horror alleged hammer act

In 2016, Morgan said Ventura came back to her house with a black eye, followed by Combs 30 minutes later.

“He was hitting the door with a hammer to try and open it.

“I was terrified, but Cassie seemed numb. I was freaking out and I don’t think she cared if he had come in and killed her”

Morgan said on numerous occasions she told her friend to leave Combs, but Ventura said her job, her car and home were all paid for by Combs.

“He controlled everything,” Morgan said.

Morgan also contacted a number of Combs’ staff members to intervene, but little was done.

In 2018, Morgan said she and Ventura were listening to music in her Hollywood Hills home when Combs turned up unannounced and let himself in.

“[Cassie] locked herself in the bathroom,” she said.

“He wanted to know who Cassie was cheating on him with.

“He choked me and when I got away, he boomeranged me with a wooden coat hanger.

“I had finger marks on my neck and the hanger hit me behind my right ear. I had a concussion, dizziness and vomited a few times.”

She testified she left the apartment and told one of Combs’ staff members who had arrived with the star that “he’s going crazy, he’s lost it” to which the staff member just shrugged.

A few weeks later, said Morgan, Combs offered her US$30,000 ($51,000) because of the alleged assault.

She then met Ventura for pizza where, Morgan said, she was told by her friend to sign a non-disclosure agreement to get the cash.

“She told me I was milking it and over exaggerating,” claimed Morgan.

“We haven’t spoken since.”