On Wednesday, she said she had so much sex in the freak offs, which could last days and were often weekly, that she suffered from “burning” urinary tract infections.

Ventura said the UTIs became so frequent she was eventually immune to antibacterial treatments.

The sheer amount of oral sex she performed also left her with sores on her tongue from “friction in her mouth”, Ventura claimed.

Diddy and Cassie back in the day. Picture / Instagram

The singer is the star witness in Combs’ trial where he is charged with transportation to engage in prostitution, sex trafficking and racketeering.

The case centres on allegations some participants were forced to take part in sexual encounters against their will.

Combs could face life in jail for just the racketeering charge, a minimum of 15 years for sex trafficking and a minimum of 10 years for transportation to engage in prostitution.

Combs denies all charges. His lawyers have claimed any sex was consensual.

On Wednesday, the jury was shown confronting images of a massive gash on Ventura’s eyebrow which she said was the result of one attack by Combs who was her partner for 11 years.

The heavily pregnant Ventura has been giving testimony for more than a day in a downtown Manhattan courthouse.

Cassie ‘objectified’

On Tuesday, the singer testified she reluctantly agreed to the freak-offs just months after they first started dating when she was 22, but the drug-fuelled sex parties soon took priority over her music career.

She choked back sobs as she told the court she wanted the freak-offs to end because she was “humiliated” as Combs allegedly made her have sex with male escorts while he watched, even at times when she bled on her period or vomited while on drugs, reported The Sun.

“I was an object being heavily objectified by men in that scenario,” she said.

She recalled that Combs once made her get inside an inflatable pool full of baby oil and lubricant in a hotel room while fully clothed with shoes as he demanded she be “glistening” for his sick fantasies.

Cassie also testified that Combs ordered escorts, whom she initially was ordered to find on Craigslist, to urinate into her mouth on multiple occasions.

“It was disgusting, it was too much,” she said, adding that she once choked after putting her hands up to signal for it to stop, to no avail.

She said Combs would sometimes join in to urinate on her in a humiliating ritual and said, “It was obvious I didn’t want to be on the ground being urinated on by two men.”

She told the court she was terrified to refuse Combs’ incessant demands because of fears about blackmail videos from freak-offs being leaked, paired with his increasingly violent behaviour.

“He would bash me on my head, knock me over, drag me, kick me, stomp me on the head if I was down,” she testified.

‘Two sides’ of Combs

She recalled how Combs would become a different person during his alleged violent attacks, saying “his eyes would go black – the version of him I was in love with was no longer there”.

Cassie said the bombshell video of Combs beating her in a hallway in 2016, which was shown unedited in court on Monday and released to the public the next day, took place after a freak-off in Los Angeles.

She claimed Combs’ staff, including his security guards and former chief of staff Kristina Khorram, helped keep his control over her by constantly calling her and taking away her phone and laptop whenever Combs ordered.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges and appeared stone-faced, besides smiling to greet his family, as prosecutors continue to paint him as the ringleader of a criminal enterprise.

He has denied all allegations against him and argued through his lawyers that he has only participated in consensual sex between adults.