Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura has made graphic claims about the physical toll of his 'freak off' parties. Photo / Getty Images
Warning: Explicit content
Jurors are expected to be shown graphic imagery of Sean “Diddy“ Combs’ so-called “freak off” sex parties on Wednesday, (US time), as his trial continues.
Combs’ ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, has already broken down in tears in the witness box detailing how she loved the star and claiming she gave in to his demands for her to have sex with other men, while he watched on, because she loved him.
However, as the sex sessions became more degrading, including Ventura allegedly being urinated on and told to have sex on her period, she said she felt unable to tell Combs she no longer wanted to take part.
Ventura told the court she feared he would release videos of her performing sex acts on male escorts, potentially ruining her nascent singing career. She was signed to Combs’ record label.
The singer is the star witness in Combs’ trial where he is charged with transportation to engage in prostitution, sex trafficking and racketeering.
The case centres on allegations some participants were forced to take part in sexual encounters against their will.
Combs could face life in jail for just the racketeering charge, a minimum of 15 years for sex trafficking and a minimum of 10 years for transportation to engage in prostitution.
Combs denies all charges. His lawyers have claimed any sex was consensual.
On Wednesday, the jury was shown confronting images of a massive gash on Ventura’s eyebrow which she said was the result of one attack by Combs who was her partner for 11 years.
The heavily pregnant Ventura has been giving testimony for more than a day in a downtown Manhattan courthouse.
Cassie ‘objectified’
On Tuesday, the singer testified she reluctantly agreed to the freak-offs just months after they first started dating when she was 22, but the drug-fuelled sex parties soon took priority over her music career.
She choked back sobs as she told the court she wanted the freak-offs to end because she was “humiliated” as Combs allegedly made her have sex with male escorts while he watched, even at times when she bled on her period or vomited while on drugs, reported The Sun.
“I was an object being heavily objectified by men in that scenario,” she said.
She recalled that Combs once made her get inside an inflatable pool full of baby oil and lubricant in a hotel room while fully clothed with shoes as he demanded she be “glistening” for his sick fantasies.
Cassie said the bombshell video of Combs beating her in a hallway in 2016, which was shown unedited in court on Monday and released to the public the next day, took place after a freak-off in Los Angeles.
She claimed Combs’ staff, including his security guards and former chief of staff Kristina Khorram, helped keep his control over her by constantly calling her and taking away her phone and laptop whenever Combs ordered.
Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges and appeared stone-faced, besides smiling to greet his family, as prosecutors continue to paint him as the ringleader of a criminal enterprise.
He has denied all allegations against him and argued through his lawyers that he has only participated in consensual sex between adults.