Dick Cheney, who became one of the most powerful vice-presidents in US history as George W. Bush’s number two during 9/11 and catastrophic wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, has died. He was 84.
Cheney forged an influential role in the traditionally inconsequential job and was a major power behind thethrone as Bush thrust America into the so-called war on terror, with a dark underbelly of renditions, torture and the Guantanamo prison site.
A hate-figure to many on the left, he made a remarkable pivot towards the end of his life when he opposed Donald Trump’s ultimately successful campaign to return to the White House last year.
Cheney’s daughter Liz Cheney, a former congresswoman from Wyoming, said her deeply Republican father had voted for Trump’s Democratic opponent Kamala Harris.
Cheney, also a former congressman and defence secretary, “died due to complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease”, according to his family.
Seen as Bush’s mentor on foreign policy, Cheney remained loyal to his former boss and a staunch defender of Bush-era policies.
In a 2015 interview, Cheney said he had no regrets over the 2003 invasion of Iraq, and credited a so-called “enhanced interrogation programme” for the capture of 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden in 2011 during Barack Obama’s presidency.
Despite a preference for privacy, Cheney was rarely out of the headlines.
He once hurled an expletive at a Democratic senator on the Senate floor and infamously accidently shot his friend Harry Whittington in the face during a hunting trip.
His professional life was punctuated by a series of health scares - he suffered five heart attacks between 1978 and 2010, including one in 2000, the year he and Bush were elected to the White House.
He underwent quadruple bypass surgery and had a pacemaker fitted in 2001, which was later replaced.