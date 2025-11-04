Advertisement
Dick Cheney helped shape the old Republican Party, only to see it transformed by Trump and Maga

Karen Tumulty
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

Dick Cheney, a former US vice-president, was a hugely influential figure in the George W. Bush administration after the September 11, 2001, attack and during the Iraq War that followed. Photo / Getty Images

Richard Bruce Cheney elevated the role of United States vice-president to a power it had never held before - and probably never will again.

It was Cheney, operating largely in secret after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, with a cadre of like-minded aides known as “the Vulcans”, who

