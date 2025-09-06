Victoria Police have announced a reward of up to A$1 million ($1.1m) for information leading to the arrest of Desmond Freeman, wanted for the murder of two police officers.
Dezi Freeman, formerly Filby, allegedly gunned down the officers at a remote Porepunkah property, in Victoria’s northeast, on August 26 whilethey were trying to execute a search warrant.
Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson and Senior Constable Vadim de Waart-Hottart were killed, and a third police officer was seriously injured during the alleged shooting.
Police last saw the 56-year-old flee into bush near the Rayner Track property after the fatal incident, armed with guns.
“As part of the effort to locate Freeman and bring him into custody peacefully and safely, police are offering a reward of up to $1m for information on his whereabouts that leads to his arrest,” Victoria Police said in a statement today.
“This reward represents the largest ever offered in Victoria for an arrest.”
The self-described sovereign citizen is a married father and an experienced bushman who had previously been hostile towards police and the judicial system.
A large-scale manhunt involving 450 Victoria Police officers, Australian Defence Force members, Australian Federal Police and officers from other states searched for the alleged double-murderer using heat-detecting equipment and other technology.