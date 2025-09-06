Victoria Police have announced a reward of up to A$1 million ($1.1m) for information leading to the arrest of Desmond Freeman, wanted for the murder of two police officers.

Dezi Freeman, formerly Filby, allegedly gunned down the officers at a remote Porepunkah property, in Victoria’s northeast, on August 26 while they were trying to execute a search warrant.

Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson and Senior Constable Vadim de Waart-Hottart were killed, and a third police officer was seriously injured during the alleged shooting.

Police last saw the 56-year-old flee into bush near the Rayner Track property after the fatal incident, armed with guns.

“As part of the effort to locate Freeman and bring him into custody peacefully and safely, police are offering a reward of up to $1m for information on his whereabouts that leads to his arrest,” Victoria Police said in a statement today.