Departures are often due to return-to-office policies and caregiving responsibilities

By Abha Bhattarai
Washington Post·
8 mins to read

Emily Santoni, 39, with her children at home. Santoni left her high-paying job as a chief marketing officer this year to stay home with her children, ages 1 and 3. Photo / Lexi Parra, The Washington Post

Working mothers, who helped drive much of the United States job market’s post-pandemic comeback, are leaving the workforce in large numbers this year.

The share of working mothers aged 25 to 44 with young children has fallen nearly every month this year, dropping by nearly 3% between January and June,

