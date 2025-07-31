Advertisement
Dentist served wife protein shakes laced with arsenic before giving her a fatal dose of cyanide

By Neil Vigdor
New York Times·
5 mins to read

A Colorado dentist, James Craig, was sentenced to life for murdering his wife with cyanide. Photo / @insidethetrial via X

A Colorado dentist was sentenced today to life in prison without parole after being convicted in the 2023 murder of his wife, to whom investigators said he served protein shakes laced with arsenic before giving her a fatal dose of cyanide while she was hospitalised.

The dentist, James Craig,

