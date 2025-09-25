Danish police said they did not know who was responsible for flying drones over Copenhagen Airport. Photo / Steven Knap, Ritzau Scanpix, AFP

Drones were observed over four airports across Denmark, causing one of them to close for hours, police said today, after a similar incident this week prompted Copenhagen Airport to shut.

Drones were seen at the airports in Aalborg, Esbjerg, Sonderborg, and at the Skrydstrup airbase before leaving on their own, police said.

Aalborg Airport, located in northern Denmark and one of the country’s biggest after Copenhagen, was shut down before reopening several hours later.

“It was not possible to take down the drones, which flew over a very large area over a couple of hours. At this time, we have not apprehended the drone operators either,” North Jutland chief police inspector Jesper Bojgaard Madsen said in a statement about the incident in Aalborg.

South Jutland police said they had “received several reports of drone activity at the airports in Esbjerg, Sonderborg and Skrydstrup”.