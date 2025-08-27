He has a side wave that leaves the ear visible, and, in addition to a large moustache and a long, braided goatee, he also has sideburns.

During the Viking era, beautiful hair was a sign of wealth and status, Pentz explained.

“A hair design like his, which is very neat – you can see a little curl or tuft of hair running over the ears – [suggests] this guy is at the top.”

“He could be the king himself, King Harald Bluetooth.”

The artwork, which is believed to be an ancient board game piece representing a king, was originally found in the Oslo fjord in Norway in 1796.

It has been tucked away and forgotten in the archives of Denmark’s National Museum ever since.

A miniature 10th-century figurine depicting a man with an imperial moustache, braided beard and neatly-groomed hairstyle. Photo / Camille Bas-Wohlert, AFP

When Pentz stumbled upon the figurine in the museum’s large collections a few years ago, he said it felt like the Viking was looking right at him.

Its detailed carvings contrast with other existing depictions of Vikings – on things like coins – that feature little or no individual details or facial expressions.

Viking Age art is known for its characteristic animal motifs, but rarely portrays humans.

“This is the first thing that comes close to a portrait from the Viking period that I’ve seen,” Pentz said.

“The most surprising thing for me is his expression. Most Viking renderings of human figures are quite simple, and they are not really human-like,” he said.

But this one is unique with its attention to detail.

“He looks devilish, some people say. But I think he looks more like he’s just been telling a joke or something like that. He’s smiling.”

-Agence France-Presse