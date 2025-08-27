Advertisement
Denmark unveils smiling, well-groomed figurine thought to be Viking ‘portrait’

AFP
2 mins to read

Denmark's national museum curator Peter Pentz shows a board game piece which is believed to be the first portrait of a Viking. Photo / Camille Bas-Wohlert, AFP

Denmark’s National Museum has unveiled what it described as the first “portrait” of a Viking.

It’s a miniature 10th-century figurine depicting a man with an imperial moustache, braided beard and neatly groomed hairstyle.

Carved out of ivory walrus tusk, the partially damaged representation of a head and torso measures just

