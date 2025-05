President Donald Trump is back in the headlines after being sued by Harvard University. A dengue fever outbreak has hit the cook islands as NZ reacts to the governments budget.

Denmark will raise its retirement age to 70 by 2040, the highest in Europe, after a controversial vote in Parliament.

The increase to the retirement age was approved in the country’s legislature, with 81 votes in favour and 21 against.

The age of retirement has been tied to life expectancy in Denmark – currently 81.7 years – since 2006, with the Government raising the threshold every five years.

Under the Danish system, the retirement age will rise from 67 to 68 in 2030, and then 69 in 2035, and finally to 70 in 2040. The retirement age of 70 will only apply to Danes born after December 31, 1970.

Mette Frederiksen, the Danish Prime Minister, has admitted that the sliding scale for retirement is not sustainable, and that a new system will eventually need to replace it.