Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Denmark summons US diplomat over alleged influence campaign in Greenland

By Vivian Ho, William Booth
Washington Post·
4 mins to read

US President Donald Trump and Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. Photos / Charly Triballeau and Michal Cizek, AFP

US President Donald Trump and Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. Photos / Charly Triballeau and Michal Cizek, AFP

Denmark’s Foreign Minister summoned the most senior United States diplomat in the country after the nation’s public broadcaster reported that Americans have been conducting influence operations in Greenland.

President Donald Trump wants the US to control the semiautonomous Danish territory.

The Danish outlet said that three unnamed Americans, including two

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save