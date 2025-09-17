Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Denmark plans to buy ‘long-range precision weapons’ amid Russia threat

AFP
2 mins to read

Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen. Photo / Getty Images

Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen. Photo / Getty Images

Denmark said today that it would for the first time acquire “long-range precision weapons”, citing the need to deter Russia, as Moscow’s ambassador to Copenhagen called the move “pure madness”.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told a press conference that the move was “a paradigm shift in Danish defence policy”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save