Vladimir Barbin, the Russian ambassador to Denmark, called the Danish justification about the need to be able to strike distant targets “pure madness”.

“No one, anywhere, ever in the world has considered threatening a nuclear power publicly. These statements will undoubtedly be taken into account,” Barbin said in a written statement on Telegram.

“From now on, we must assume that Denmark is not only considering the possibility of a direct military confrontation with Russia, but is also preparing for such a scenario,” he added.

Speaking to broadcaster DR, Frederiksen said the ambassador’s comments should be interpreted as a threat.

“Russia is trying to threaten Europe and Nato into not defending our people and borders. Of course, we will not be intimidated,” she told the broadcaster.

Denmark’s Defence Ministry said in a statement it would start looking into which long-range weapons best suited the country’s needs.

Rearmament has become a government priority under Social Democrats leader Frederiksen in the wake of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Last week, Denmark said it would invest some 58 billion kroner (US$9.2b) in European-made air and missile defence systems.

In February, Frederiksen said Denmark would allocate an extra 50 billion kroner to defence spending over the next two years, urging the military to “buy, buy, buy”.

