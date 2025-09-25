In response to a question, Poulsen said there is no evidence that Russia is linked to the sightings.

Moscow – which has long denied accusations by Western security officials that it engages in hybrid warfare to sow division in Europe – once again distanced itself from any suggestion of involvement.

“It is evident that the incidents involving reported disruptions at Danish airports are a staged provocation,” Russia’s embassy in Copenhagen said on Telegram. “The Russian side firmly rejects the absurd speculations of involvement.”

Denmark is preparing to host European leaders next week in its capital for two high-profile summits, the European Council and the larger European Political Community, which includes Britain and others. The meetings are expected to focus on security issues, responding to recent Russian violations of Nato airspace and support for Ukraine.

Denmark, which has held the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union since July, has been a staunch backer of Kyiv since the Russian invasion, providing by its own estimate some $10.5 billion in military aid to Ukraine since 2022.

Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte said he spoke with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen about the drone issue, which Frederiksen called “serious”.

In a social media post, Rutte said Nato allies were co-ordinating with Danish authorities to ensure the security of critical infrastructure.

Authorities have not released any information about who they believe could be behind the latest spate of drone sightings. Poulsen said authorities believe the drones were launched locally and did not travel over long distances.

After Monday’s sightings, Frederiksen described the incursions as an “attack on critical Danish infrastructure” and said she could not rule out involvement by Moscow. In response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed any suggestion of Russian involvement.

On Wednesday evening, local police said drones had again been spotted, this time at other locations across the country. Police said drones were spotted near the Esbjerg, Sonderborg and Skrydstrup airports, in addition to the ones reported above Aalborg Airport, which doubles as a military base.

The repeated sightings of unidentified drones above security assets have caused disquiet among members of the Danish media and some opposition politicians, who have expressed concern as to how the drones could approach military installations with such apparent ease.

Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard told reporters that the flyovers were probably intended to sow division and fear in the country and said the Government was proposing legislation to allow infrastructure owners to shoot down drones.

Chief of Defence Michael Hyldgaard said Danish armed forces had the military capability to shoot the drones down but had so far refrained from doing so to protect nearby residents. OPolice said the entire force had been placed on “high alert” – indicating that operational workers were ready to respond 24/7.

