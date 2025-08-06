Advertisement
Democrats’ move a major change from longtime party pitch for good government and reform

By Karen Tumulty
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

The Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Democrats aim to fight fire with fire over Texas redistricting. Photo / Getty Images

Analysis by Karen Tumulty

The words are still there on the homepage of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee: “Gerrymandering poses a critical threat to our democracy”.

But the founder of the eight-year-old reformist organisation, former United States attorney-general Eric Holder, has done a 180-degree turn - at least for now - in the face

