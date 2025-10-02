Advertisement
Home / World

Democrats focus on voter concerns about health with risky shutdown strategy

Marianna Sotomayor, Liz Goodwin
Washington Post·
10 mins to read

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (New York) delivers remarks with fellow House Democrats during a rally on the House steps on Wednesday at the Capitol. Photo / Demetrius Freeman, The Washington Post

Congressional Democrats find themselves in an unusual position these days: cheering on a United States Government shutdown.

The party, known for its pro-government posture and defence of the federal workforce, has rallied around a strategy of refusing to fund the Government unless Republican leaders grant concessions on healthcare spending.

Save