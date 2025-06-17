Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Democratic mayoral candidate Brad Lander was at immigration court when detained by officers

By María Luisa Paul
Washington Post·
3 mins to read

New York city's comptroller (financial officer) and mayoral candidate Brad Lander was arrested at immigration court in Manhattan by law enforcement. Photo / Supplied

New York city's comptroller (financial officer) and mayoral candidate Brad Lander was arrested at immigration court in Manhattan by law enforcement. Photo / Supplied

New York City’s comptroller, who is running for mayor, was detained today by federal agents at immigration court in Manhattan.

Democrat Brad Lander was there to observe immigration hearings, said Dora Pekec, his campaign spokesperson.

“While escorting a defendant out of immigration court at 26 Federal Plaza, Brad was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World