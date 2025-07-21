Advertisement
Delta pilot makes ‘aggressive manoeuvre’ to avoid collision with B-52 bomber

By Alex Horton, Lori Aratani
The pilot of a Delta passenger flight was forced to make an "aggressive maneuver" to avoid a mid-air collision with an Air Force B-52 bomber. Photo / Getty Images

A passenger jet landing in North Dakota performed a “go-around” to avoid colliding with an Air Force B-52, according to the commercial pilot’s comments posted to social media and the airline involved.

SkyWest Flight 3788, a Delta connection between Minneapolis and Minot, North Dakota, was cleared by the tower for

