Defiance of hijab requirements has grown widespread across Iran in past few months

Yeganeh Torbati
Washington Post·
8 mins to read

While Iran’s parliament passed a law late last year imposing more severe penalties - including a sharp increase in fines - for violating hijab rules, it has so far gone unenforced. Photo / Getty Images

On a recent evening in the north of Iran’s capital of Tehran, a young woman with long hair fashioned into a high ponytail hopped onto a motorcycle behind a male companion.

Not far away, two other young women smoked cigarettes together on a footpath, one with her hair

