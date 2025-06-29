Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Death toll revised down to 20 in Central African Republic school stampede

AFP
2 mins to read

The stampede started after the explosion of a power transformer at Barthelemy Boganda high school in Bangui. Photo / Getty Images

The stampede started after the explosion of a power transformer at Barthelemy Boganda high school in Bangui. Photo / Getty Images

The death toll from a stampede during high school exams in the Central African Republic has been lowered to 20, officials have said, from an earlier count of 29.

The stampede started after the explosion of a power transformer at Barthelemy Boganda high school in Bangui on Wednesday afternoon (local

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World