The stampede started after the explosion of a power transformer at Barthelemy Boganda high school in Bangui. Photo / Getty Images

The death toll from a stampede during high school exams in the Central African Republic has been lowered to 20, officials have said, from an earlier count of 29.

The stampede started after the explosion of a power transformer at Barthelemy Boganda high school in Bangui on Wednesday afternoon (local time).

Around 5300 pupils were sitting the second day of the Baccalaureate exams at the time of the incident.

“Twenty deaths have been recorded among our youth in various morgues,” Communication Minister Maxime Balalou said.

He added 65 remained in hospital for observation as of Thursday (local time), including four in critical condition.