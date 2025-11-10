Advertisement
Death toll in Malaysia migrant shipwreck rises to at least 21

Isabelle Leong
AFP·
3 mins to read

Rescuers carry bags containing the bodies of victims after a boat carrying migrants from Myanmar capsized near the Malaysia-Thailand border. Photo / AFP

Authorities in Malaysia and Thailand have recovered at least 21 bodies as they search for survivors after a boat carrying undocumented migrants capsized, police and maritime officials have said.

Officials said the boat was carrying about 70 migrants, many believed to be from Myanmar’s persecuted Rohingya community trying to reach

