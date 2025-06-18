Death toll from major Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 21, more than 130 injured

The previous death toll given by Kyiv’s mayor was 14. Zelenskyy said 440 drones and 32 missiles were launched in the strikes nationwide and urged the international community not to “turn a blind eye”.
The Russian defence ministry said it had conducted precision strikes on “military-industrial facilities in the Kyiv region”, in a statement similar to those released after other major attacks.
More than three years into its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Moscow has stepped up attacks despite efforts by the United States to broker a ceasefire.
Talks have stalled. Moscow has rejected the “unconditional” truce demanded by Kyiv and its European allies, while Ukraine has dismissed Russia’s demands as “ultimatums”.
– Agence France-Presse