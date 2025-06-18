Death toll from major Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 21, more than 130 injured

Rescuers work at the site where a Russian ballistic missile struck a residential apartment building in Kyiv, Ukraine, yesterday. Photo / Maxym Marusenko, NurPhoto via Getty Images

Rescuers work at the site where a Russian ballistic missile struck a residential apartment building in Kyiv, Ukraine, yesterday. Photo / Maxym Marusenko, NurPhoto via Getty Images

Rescuers in Kyiv today said the death toll from a major Russian attack on Ukraine’s capital the previous day had risen to 21, with more than 130 people wounded.

Russia launched dozens of drones and missiles at Kyiv early on Tuesday in what Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called “one of the most horrific attacks” on the capital of the three-year war.

“In total, 21 people died in the capital and 134 people were injured,” Ukraine’s state emergency service wrote on Telegram.

It added that 16 bodies had been recovered from the rubble of a nine-storey apartment building in the Solomyansky district.