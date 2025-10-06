Advertisement
Death toll from Indonesia school collapse rises to 63

AFP
An aerial view shows rescuers searching for victims at the Al Khoziny Islamic boarding school in Sidoarjo, East Java, after a multi-storey building at the school collapsed during prayers. Photo / Dicky Bisinglasi / AFP

The death toll from an Indonesian school collapse has risen to 63, officials said, as workers recovered more remains from the rubble of the building that collapsed last week.

Part of the multi-storey Islamic boarding school on Indonesia’s Java island collapsed as more than 150 students gathered for afternoon prayers.

