Death toll from Indonesia school collapse rises to 63

An aerial view shows rescuers searching for victims at the Al Khoziny Islamic boarding school in Sidoarjo, East Java, after a multi-storey building at the school collapsed during prayers. Photo / Dicky Bisinglasi / AFP

The death toll from an Indonesian school collapse has risen to 63, officials said, as workers recovered more remains from the rubble of the building that collapsed last week.

Part of the multi-storey Islamic boarding school on Indonesia’s Java island collapsed as more than 150 students gathered for afternoon prayers.

Around half a dozen youngsters are still unaccounted for.

“We hope we can conclude the recovery today [Monday], and we will return the bodies [to the families],” National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) operations director Yudhi Bramantyo told a press conference.

The collapse was Indonesia’s deadliest disaster this year, Budi Irawan, the deputy head of the national disaster agency (BNPB), said.