Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Death toll after Air India plane crash rises to 279, local police source says

AFP
2 mins to read

Debris of Air India flight 171 is visible after it crashed in a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad on June 12. Photo / AFP

Debris of Air India flight 171 is visible after it crashed in a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad on June 12. Photo / AFP

An Indian police source says 279 bodies have been recovered from the site where a passenger jet crashed into a residential district of the city of Ahmedabad.

The revised toll on Saturday from a senior officer in the city, who requested anonymity in order to speak to the media, raises

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World