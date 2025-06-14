The official casualty number will not be finalised until the slow process of DNA identification is completed.
Air India said there were 169 Indian passengers, 53 British, seven Portuguese and a Canadian on board the flight, as well as 12 crew members.
The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner issued a mayday call moments before it crashed on Thursday after lifting barely 100m from the ground.
Investigators recovered a black box recorder on Friday from the crash site, with forensic teams still looking for the second.
US planemaker Boeing said it was in touch with Air India and stood “ready to support them” over the incident, which a source close to the case said was the first crash for a 787 Dreamliner.
– Agence France-Presse