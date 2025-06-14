Debris of Air India flight 171 is visible after it crashed in a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad on June 12. Photo / AFP

Debris of Air India flight 171 is visible after it crashed in a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad on June 12. Photo / AFP

An Indian police source says 279 bodies have been recovered from the site where a passenger jet crashed into a residential district of the city of Ahmedabad.

The revised toll on Saturday from a senior officer in the city, who requested anonymity in order to speak to the media, raises an earlier figure of 265.

The increase makes it one of the deadliest plane disasters of the 21st century.

Air India said there were 242 people on board the flight bound for London’s Gatwick airport, only one of whom survived.

At least 38 people were killed on the ground when the plane smashed into residential buildings near the airport.