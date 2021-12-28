Death of teen killed by stray cop bullet at Burlington Coat Factory is ruled a homicide

Valentina Orellana-Peralta was hit and killed by a LAPD officer's stray bullet in a store changing room on December 23, 2021. Photo / GoFundMe

The death of a 14-year-old girl who was struck by a stray police bullet at a store in the US has now been ruled a homicide.

Valentina Orellana-Peralta died of a gunshot wound to the chest at the North Hollywood store on December 23, according to the medical examiner's office.

The teen was trying on dresses in the store's changing rooms for a quinceañera, the celebration of her 15th birthday, when an unidentified police officer fired at a nearby suspect who was attacking a woman.

LAPD officials said they plan to release police body-cam footage and 911 calls from the shooting later this week.

"Unbeknown to the officers, a 14-year-old girl was in a changing room behind a wall, that was directly behind the suspect and out of the officers' view," LAPD officials said in a release.

"She was in the changing area with her mother when the officers encountered the suspect and the officer involved shooting occurred. During a search for additional suspects and victims, officers found the girl and discovered she had been struck by gunfire."

Both Orellana-Peralta and the assault suspect were pronounced dead at the scene.

Responding officers opened fire when they saw Lopez attacking a woman, and one of the bullets penetrated the dressing room wall where Orellana-Peralta was changing.

Los Angeles Police Department officials said the agency's family liaison is working with the mayor's crisis-response team and Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez to assist the teen's family.

"This chaotic incident resulting in the death of an innocent child is tragic and devastating for everyone involved," LAPD Police Chief Michel Moore said.

"I am profoundly sorry for the loss of this young girl's life, and I know there are no words that can relieve the unimaginable pain for the family.

"My commitment is to conduct a thorough, complete and transparent investigation into the circumstances that led up to this tragedy and provide the family and public with as much information as possible."

The California Attorney-General's Office is conducting an independent review of the case.