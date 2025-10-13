Advertisement
Death of bullied 9-year-old primary school student shakes France

AFP
2 mins to read

Former Prime Minister Gabriel Attal wrote on X: 'Bullying is a scourge, a slow poison that erodes self-confidence and can lead to the worst'.

A 9-year-old girl was found dead in her home in northeastern France, prosecutors and police sources said, pointing to a likely death by suicide after she was bullied.

Former Prime Minister Gabriel Attal today expressed his condolences to the family, after the girl’s body was found on Sunday

