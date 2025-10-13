Former Prime Minister Gabriel Attal wrote on X: 'Bullying is a scourge, a slow poison that erodes self-confidence and can lead to the worst'.

A 9-year-old girl was found dead in her home in northeastern France, prosecutors and police sources said, pointing to a likely death by suicide after she was bullied.

Former Prime Minister Gabriel Attal today expressed his condolences to the family, after the girl’s body was found on Sunday in the town of Sarreguemines.

“Bullying is a scourge, a slow poison that erodes self-confidence and can lead to the worst,” the ex-education minister, who last year founded an association to fight harassment in school, wrote on X.

Regional education authorities said they were “shaken by this tragic event” while the public prosecutor’s office said an investigation was ongoing.

It said it seemed to have been “a voluntary act by the girl” but did not provide further details.