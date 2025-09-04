Advertisement
Deadly protests in Indonesia spark pink and green solidarity movement

By Gemma Cahya
AFP·
4 mins to read

The 'Brave Pink, Hero Green' movement emerged, demanding reform and highlighting police impunity and corruption. Photo / Bay Ismoyo, AFP

“RESET SYSTEM” reads graffiti above an intersection in the Javanese city of Yogyakarta, painted hastily in vibrant green and pink after deadly protests swept Indonesia last week.

Pink and green have quickly come to symbolise a solidarity movement after violent protests, sparked by discontent over economic inequality and lavish perks

