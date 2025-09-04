The 'Brave Pink, Hero Green' movement emerged, demanding reform and highlighting police impunity and corruption. Photo / Bay Ismoyo, AFP
“RESET SYSTEM” reads graffiti above an intersection in the Javanese city of Yogyakarta, painted hastily in vibrant green and pink after deadly protests swept Indonesia last week.
Pink and green have quickly come to symbolise a solidarity movement after violent protests, sparked by discontent over economic inequality and lavish perksfor lawmakers, rocked Southeast Asia’s biggest economy.
In the capital Jakarta, office worker Dila paused at her desk to apply a bright green and pink filter to her Instagram and WhatsApp profile pictures.
“What we need now is solidarity among each other ... because there’s still a long way to go,” said 28-year-old Dila, who declined to give her full name.
Pink represents the colour of the hijab worn by a woman who stood outside the House of Representatives to protest, waving the national flag in defiance of police guarding the building.
Green has come to symbolise 21-year-old delivery driver Affan Kurniawan, who was run over by an armoured paramilitary police vehicle and whose death stoked anger among workers who face big pay deductions and longer working hours.
Affan was on a food delivery order and was wearing a bright green jacket, common among ride-hailing drivers across Indonesia, when he was killed.
“There must be reform in our police force, impunity cannot be allowed to continue,” Dila said.
Muhammad Dwiki Mahendra, 27, joined the movement from Germany, where he is undertaking a master’s degree in peace and conflict studies.
“I believe this is a crucial pillar in countering the narrative often used by the Government, which views community movements as being manipulated by foreign forces,” he told AFP.
He said the Government’s public communications had been poor and had “not answered or addressed the existing issues at all”.
Only then would change be possible, say adherents of the pink-and-green movement.
“I can feel that we are not alone, when I see others use the same filter, I feel joyful,” said Sphatika Winursita, a 25-year-old from Banten province west of Jakarta who changed her Instagram profile on Monday.
“I’m proud that we have each other to fight for our dream.”