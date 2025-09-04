“Deploying the National Guard to engage in law enforcement is not only unnecessary and unwanted, but it is also dangerous and harmful to the District and its residents,” Schwalb said in a statement. “No American city should have the US military – particularly out-of-state military who are not accountable to the residents and untrained in local law enforcement – policing its streets. It’s DC today but could be any other city tomorrow. We’ve filed this action to put an end to this illegal federal overreach.”
Abigail Jackson, a spokeswoman for the White House, said in response to the lawsuit that Trump was fully within his authority to deploy the troops.
“President Trump is well within his lawful authority to deploy the National Guard in Washington DC to protect federal assets and assist law enforcement with specific tasks,” she said in a statement. “This lawsuit is nothing more than another attempt – at the detriment of DC residents and visitors – to undermine the President’s highly successful operations to stop violent crime in DC.”
The troops have been most visible to the public on the National Mall and at Metro stations, where they have occasionally helped people in medical distress, flagged down DC police to respond to alleged public safety threats and in at least one case intervened themselves by temporarily detaining someone, the task force updates say.
The Trump administration is expected to approve an extension of the National Guard’s deployment in DC through to December, The Washington Post reported this week.
