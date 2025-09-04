Members of the West Virginia National Guard are seen at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. Photo / Craig Hudson, The Washington Post

In the US, the Attorney-General of the federal district of DC has sued President Donald Trump and his administration over the deployment of the National Guard in the nation’s capital, describing it as an illegal “military occupation” that has turned domestic troops into local police.

The lawsuit is the second one that Brian Schwalb has filed against Trump since the President declared a “crime emergency” in DC on August 11 and asserted control over city police while deploying military troops onto city streets. Schwalb is seeking to force the administration to withdraw the National Guard from the city and prevent it from pursuing similar actions in the nation’s capital.

Unlike governors in US states, the DC mayor does not have control over the DC National Guard – the President is its commander in chief. But Schwalb’s lawsuit argues the President has exceeded his authority and that the troops are illegally being used for law-enforcement purposes.

Nearly 2300 members of the National Guard are stationed in DC this week, including 1340 from seven states outside the District, according to a joint National Guard task force that provides daily updates on the troops’ activities in the city.

Schwalb argues that the armed troops’ presence has been “harmful” to the city and its residents and that the involuntary nature of their deployment infringes on the district’s limited autonomy.