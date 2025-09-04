Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

DC attorney general sues Trump, seeks halt to National Guard deployment

By Meagan Flynn and Jenny Gathright
Washington Post·
3 mins to read

Members of the West Virginia National Guard are seen at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. Photo / Craig Hudson, The Washington Post

Members of the West Virginia National Guard are seen at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. Photo / Craig Hudson, The Washington Post

In the US, the Attorney-General of the federal district of DC has sued President Donald Trump and his administration over the deployment of the National Guard in the nation’s capital, describing it as an illegal “military occupation” that has turned domestic troops into local police.

The lawsuit is the second

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save