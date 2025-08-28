Advertisement
Days after summit, Trump ordered security clearance revocation of a top CIA Russia expert

By Warren P. Strobel, Ellen Nakashima, Greg Miller, Karen DeYoung
Washington Post·
8 mins to read

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, left, speaks during a press briefing at the White House on July 23. Photo / Sarah L. Voisin, The Washington Post

In the days leading up to United States President Donald Trump’s August 15 Alaska summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, one of the CIA’s senior-most Russia experts worked gruelling hours, helping Trump and his team prepare.

The summit involved high-stakes diplomacy over Ukraine and the official was making sure they

