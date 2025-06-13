Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

David Beckham becomes ‘sir’ as he’s knighted for services to sport and charity

By James Pheby
AFP·
4 mins to read

David Beckham was knighted for his services to sport and charity, alongside Roger Daltrey and Gary Oldman. Photo / Getty Images

David Beckham was knighted for his services to sport and charity, alongside Roger Daltrey and Gary Oldman. Photo / Getty Images

Former England football captain and global fashion icon David Beckham was knighted on Friday for his services to sport and charity, with The Who singer Roger Daltrey and actor Gary Oldman also receiving the honour.

Beckham, who played 115 times for England as well as for some of the world’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World