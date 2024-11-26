“My father murdered Jenny and Gretl, while Jenny’s other daughter Liesl and her boyfriend Blair were down the road at the shops.
“They returned after Gretl texted Liesl to call the police and heard my father’s final gunshot as he ended his life.”
Bombara said for the rest of her life she would question every decision she made, from convincing her mum to leave because it was not safe to wondering what more she could have done to stop her dad.
“I was too good at hiding from him and hating myself for never considering that he would kill other people if he couldn’t find us,” she said.
“It’s a heavy burden women carry, blaming themselves for men’s violence, an utterly unfair, twisted weight we feel because the system doesn’t protect us and puts the onus on women to manage men’s behaviour rather than holding perpetrators accountable.”
Bombara said her father was a dictator who constantly used coercive and controlling behaviours at home.